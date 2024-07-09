 Skip navigation
Jaguars announce 2024 training camp schedule

  
Published July 9, 2024 12:38 PM

The Jaguars announced their schedule for this summer’s training camp on Tuesday.

The team will be holding camp at the Miller Electric Center, which opened last year, and will open 15 of their practices at that facility to the public. Fourteen of those sessions are open to the general public, but a July 26 practice is only for season-ticket holders.

In addition to those practices, the Jags will also hold an open practice at EverBank Stadium on August 3.

The other open practice dates are July 24 -25, July 27, July 29-31, August 2, August 4-5, August 7-8, August 12, and August 14-15. The final two practices will be joint sessions with the Buccaneers ahead of a preseason game between the two Florida-based teams.