Jaguars announce G.M. interview with Trey Brown

  
Published February 12, 2025 01:22 PM

Jacksonville has completed another interview with a General Manager candidate.

The Jaguars announced on Wednesday that they’ve spoken with Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown for the role.

Brown has been with Cincinnati since 2021. He joined the team as a scout and was promoted to his current role in 2022. Brown has also spent time in the Patriots and Eagles’ scouting departments, serving as Philadelphia’s director of college scouting from 2016-2018.

In 2019 and 2020 he worked in the AAF and XFL for the Birmingham Iron and St. Louis BattleHawks, respectively.

Jacksonville previously announced this week that the club had interviewed Josh Williams, who currently serves as director, scouting and football operations for the 49ers.