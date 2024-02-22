Jaguars announce Kris Richard as DB coach, other changes to coaching staff

Kris Richard and Ryan Nielsen worked together with the Saints and they’ll be back on the same staff in Jacksonville this season.

The Jaguars announced on Thursday that Richard has been hired as the their defensive backs coach. Richard held the same role with the Saints in 2021 and 2022 and he was co-defensive coordinator with Nielsen in 2022 as well.

Richard also has coordinator experience with the Seahawks and he was the defensive backs coach for the Cowboys in 2018 and 2019.

The Jaguars also added inside linebacker coach Matt House, defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett, defensive assistant/cornerbacks coach Cory Robinson, assistant secondary coach/defensive analyst Mike Gray, and assistant outside linebackers coach Mario Jeberaeel to their defensive staff.

On the offensive side, the Jaguars have hired running backs coach Greg Austin and quality control coach Jamel Mutunga. Greg Austin has been promoted to assistant offensive line coach.