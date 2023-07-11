 Skip navigation
Jaguars announce open training camp practice schedule

  
Published July 11, 2023 10:43 AM

The Jaguars will be holding training camp at the Miller Electric Center for the first time this summer and Tuesday brought word of how often fans will be welcomed to watch the team prepare for the 2023 season.

An announcement from the team shows that they will be hosting 11 practices open to the public at their new facility in Jacksonville. There will be a 13th practice reserved solely for the team’s season ticket holders.

The Jaguars will hold their first open practice on July 26 and they’ll have two more on July 27 and July 29. They’ll hold four more at their practice facility between July 31-August 3 and then have a practice at EverBank Stadium on August 5. That practice will honor active duty and veteran service members.

The final open practices will be held August 6-7 and August 9-10.