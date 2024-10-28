 Skip navigation
Jaguars' Brian Thomas set for MRI on ribs

  
October 28, 2024

The Jaguars are crossing their fingers and hoping for the best on rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. after he injured his ribs when he fell on the ball on Sunday.

Thomas will have an MRI today to determine whether he can play Sunday against the Eagles, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 22-year-old Thomas is having an excellent season in an otherwise ugly Jaguars passing game. He leads the team with 33 catches, 573 yards and five touchdowns. The Jaguars took him with the 23rd overall pick in this year’s draft and he has more than lived up to expectations.

The Jaguars’ No. 2 receiver, Christian Kirk, has been lost for the season with a fractured collarbone. If Thomas misses any time, the Jaguars will be scrambling to find anyone to catch Trevor Lawrence’s passes.