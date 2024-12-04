Jaguars claim WR Josh Reynolds off waivers

Receiver Josh Reynolds didn’t make it to free agency quite yet.

Per NFL Media, the Jaguars have claimed Reynolds off of waivers after the Broncos let him go on Tuesday.

Reynolds, 29, had suffered a finger injury earlier in the season and then was the victim of a drive-by shooting. His 21-day practice window was closing, and with other receivers stepping up, Reynolds had been passed on the depth chart.

Reynolds caught 12 passes for 183 yards with a touchdown in five games this season.

A fourth-round pick in 2017, Reynolds has caught 232 passes for 3,116 yards with 20 touchdowns for the Rams, Titans, Lions, and Broncos.