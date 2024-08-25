 Skip navigation
Jaguars cut Denzel Mims

  
August 25, 2024

Mike White isn’t the only former Jet hearing bad news about his bid to make another team on Sunday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Jaguars are releasing wide receiver Denzel Mims. The news comes on the same day as word of White’s release in Miami.

Mims was a Jets second-round pick in 2020 and spent three years with the team before being traded to the Lions last July. He failed to make the team and spent time on the Steelers practice squad before being cut earlier this year. He signed with the Jags in June.

Mims had 42 catches for 676 yards during his time with the Jets. He’ll have to find a new place to play if he’s going to add to those numbers.