Jaguars’ defense can’t slow down Bills’ offense

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is making it look easy tonight against the Jaguars.

The Bills have scored touchdowns on their first three possessions tonight, and they lead the Jaguars 20-3 in the second quarter.

The Jaguars really have no answer against Allen, who has three rushing first downs and has completed 15 of 19 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is not playing well enough to keep pace with Allen. Lawrence was the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft and got a five-year, $275 million contract extension this offseason, and he hasn’t done enough to justify the Jaguars’ investment in him.

The game is far from over, but it’s late in the second quarter and so far, the Jaguars are barely competitive.