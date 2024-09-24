 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_ravenscowboysv2_240923.jpg
Ravens find their superpower vs. Cowboys
nbc_pft_panthersraiders_240923.jpg
Dalton steps in to lead Panthers over Raiders
nbc_pft_mnf_240923.jpg
MNF preview: Jags, Bengals desperate to win

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Jaguars’ defense can’t slow down Bills’ offense

  
Published September 23, 2024 08:32 PM

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is making it look easy tonight against the Jaguars.

The Bills have scored touchdowns on their first three possessions tonight, and they lead the Jaguars 20-3 in the second quarter.

The Jaguars really have no answer against Allen, who has three rushing first downs and has completed 15 of 19 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is not playing well enough to keep pace with Allen. Lawrence was the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft and got a five-year, $275 million contract extension this offseason, and he hasn’t done enough to justify the Jaguars’ investment in him.

The game is far from over, but it’s late in the second quarter and so far, the Jaguars are barely competitive.