Jaguars designate Parker Washington for return from IR

Jaguars rookie wide receiver Parker Washington is working his way back toward the lineup.

Washington went on injured reserve after making his NFL debut in Week Four against the Falcons and the team announced that he’s been designated for return on Wednesday. The move opens a 21-day window for Washington to practice with the team and he can be activated to the 53-man roster at any point in that period.

Washington, who was a sixth-round pick this year, was inactive for the first three weeks and his debut was a brief appearance. He played one offensive snap and returned one punt for five yards before departing with a knee injury.

The Jaguars have been playing without wide receiver Zay Jones due to a knee injury and he was arrested this week on a domestic battery charge. Jamal Agnew was injured against the 49ers last week, which left Christian Kirk, Calvin Ridley, Tim Jones, and Elijah Cooks as their available receivers.