nbc_pftpm_rodgersv2_240808.jpg
Jets fans feel ‘anxious’ ahead of Rodgers’ return
nbc_pftpm_week2preseason_240808.jpg
NFL preseason goal: Stay as healthy as possible
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240808.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Did SF screw up or is Aiyuk immature?

Jaguars DL De’Shaan Dixon out for year with torn ACL

  
Published August 8, 2024 06:24 PM

Jaguars defensive lineman De’Shaan Dixon left practice with a knee injury Tuesday, and coach Doug Pederson confirmed the bad news Thursday.

Dixon tore his anterior cruciate ligament and will miss the 2024 season.

“He’s done, unfortunately,” Pederson said, via Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union. “He was having a good camp, too. It’s unfortunate. I hate it for him.”

The Jaguars waived Dixon with an injury designation, and he will revert to the team’s injured reserve list when he clears waivers.

The Jaguars signed Dixon as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He saw action in three games during his rookie season and spent the 2023 season on the practice squad.