Jaguars DL De’Shaan Dixon out for year with torn ACL

Jaguars defensive lineman De’Shaan Dixon left practice with a knee injury Tuesday, and coach Doug Pederson confirmed the bad news Thursday.

Dixon tore his anterior cruciate ligament and will miss the 2024 season.

“He’s done, unfortunately,” Pederson said, via Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union. “He was having a good camp, too. It’s unfortunate. I hate it for him.”

The Jaguars waived Dixon with an injury designation, and he will revert to the team’s injured reserve list when he clears waivers.

The Jaguars filled Dixon's spot on the roster with the signing of UFL defensive player of the year Breeland Speaks.

The Jaguars signed Dixon as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He saw action in three games during his rookie season and spent the 2023 season on the practice squad.