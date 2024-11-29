Jaguars expect Trevor Lawrence to start on Sunday

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is expected to be back in the Jaguars’ starting lineup for Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Lawrence missed two games before the Week 12 bye with a left shoulder injury, but he has been able to practice all this week. Head coach Doug Pederson said at a Friday press conference that Lawrence had “a good week” and that the plan is for the quarterback to return to action.

There has been discussion of surgery to fully repair the injury and Lawrence said earlier this week that it remains a possibility even though he was working to get back on the field.

Mac Jones started both games that Lawrence missed and would be in line to play again if Lawrence’s shoulder doesn’t hold up this weekend.