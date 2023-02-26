Jaguars extend JaMycal Hasty

Jaguars running back JaMycal Hasty will remain in Jacksonville.

Hasty has signed a contract extension, the team announced today. Hasty was slated to become a restricted free agent on March 15.

Last season Hasty played in all 17 regular season games and both postseason games for the Jaguars. He had 46 carries for 194 yards, 20 catches for 126 yards and four kickoff returns for 97 yards.

The 26-year-old Hasty originally entered the NFL with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie out of Baylor in 2020.