Jaguars hire Corey Peters as scout, Tom Gamble as senior personnel executive

  
Published July 23, 2024 07:35 AM

Corey Peters ended his playing days as a member of the Jaguars and he’s kicking off the next phase of his career in Jacksonville as well.

The Jaguars announced that the longtime defensive tackle has been hired as a college scout. Peters played five years with the Falcons and six years with the Cardinals before wrapping up his on-field run with the Jags in 2023.

Peters’s hire was one of many changes to the personnel department that the team announced on Monday. They have also hired Tom Gamble as a senior personnel executive. Gamble has spent three decades in the NFL and had a previous stint with the Jaguars in 2021.

The other new hires are pro scout Chris Ash; college scout Josh Scobey; scouting assistants Mimi Bolden-Morris, Austin Leake, and Max Rosenthal; player finance and football administration assistant Tara Goolsby; and manager of player and personnel relations Savannah Reier. The Jaguars also announced the promotions of assistant director of college scouting John Stevenson; national scout Ryan Stamper; pro scout Jason DesJarlais; college scouts Holden McAbee, Antonio Robinson, Mickeel Stewart, and Tyler Walker; and player engagement manager Nikki Donoff.