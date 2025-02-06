 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_cartertalk_250205.jpg
Carter misses media availability due to illness
nbc_pft_gurleyinterview_250205.jpg
Gurley ‘not surprised’ at Goff’s success in DET
nbc_pft_johnrandle_250205.jpg
Randle reveals how he got info for trash talking

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_cartertalk_250205.jpg
Carter misses media availability due to illness
nbc_pft_gurleyinterview_250205.jpg
Gurley ‘not surprised’ at Goff’s success in DET
nbc_pft_johnrandle_250205.jpg
Randle reveals how he got info for trash talking

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaguars hire Grant Udinski as offensive coordinator

  
Published February 5, 2025 11:35 PM

The Jaguars have hired an offensive coordinator.

Jacksonville announced late Wednesday night that the club has hired Grant Udinski for the role.

“Grant will bring a wealth of knowledge, energy, and a winning mindset to help lead our offense here in Jacksonville,” new Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said in a statement. “He is a rising star in this league that has been a pillar of success for the Vikings organization and we can’t wait to have him lead our offense.”

Udinski, 29, was interviewed by several teams needing an offensive coordinator this offseason. He had been with the Vikings for the last three seasons under head coach Kevin O’Connell, starting out as assistant to the head coach/special projects.

Udinski was promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2023 and Minnesota added assistant offensive coordinator to his title in 2024.

Udinski also served as a coaching assistant for the Panthers from 2020-2021.

While Udinski has the OC title, Coen has said he will call plays in 2025 after serving as the Bucs’ offensive coordinator in 2024.