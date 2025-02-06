Jaguars hire Grant Udinski as offensive coordinator

The Jaguars have hired an offensive coordinator.

Jacksonville announced late Wednesday night that the club has hired Grant Udinski for the role.

“Grant will bring a wealth of knowledge, energy, and a winning mindset to help lead our offense here in Jacksonville,” new Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said in a statement. “He is a rising star in this league that has been a pillar of success for the Vikings organization and we can’t wait to have him lead our offense.”

Udinski, 29, was interviewed by several teams needing an offensive coordinator this offseason. He had been with the Vikings for the last three seasons under head coach Kevin O’Connell, starting out as assistant to the head coach/special projects.

Udinski was promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2023 and Minnesota added assistant offensive coordinator to his title in 2024.

Udinski also served as a coaching assistant for the Panthers from 2020-2021.

While Udinski has the OC title, Coen has said he will call plays in 2025 after serving as the Bucs’ offensive coordinator in 2024.