nbc_pft_wilksnews_250131.jpg
NYJ reportedly hire Wilks as defensive coordinator
nbc_pft_beanevsrefs_250131.jpg
Beane delicately addresses AFC Championship calls
nbc_pft_billsprobs_250131.jpg
Bills aim to ‘keep kicking the door’

Jaguars hire Matt Edwards as their DL coach

  
Published February 2, 2025 07:33 PM

The Jaguars are hiring Matt Edwards as their defensive line coach, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Edwards served as the Bills’ assistant defensive line coach in 2024.

He previously was with the Raiders for two seasons as a defensive assistant and pass rush specialist coach. He helped coach defensive end Maxx Crosby to back-to-back double digit sack seasons, including a career-high 14.5 in 2023.

Before coaching in Vegas, Edwards was a part of the Titans’ staff and served in multiple roles. He started out as an assistant special teams coach in 2018, transitioned to defensive assistant in 2020 and spent his last season there as the Titans’ assistant special teams coach.

Before his time in the NFL, Edwards spent 15 seasons coaching at the college level.