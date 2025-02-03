Jaguars hire Tony Boselli as EVP of football operations

The Jaguars’ first-ever draft pick is officially back with the franchise in a high-profile role.

Jacksonville announced on Monday that Hall of Famer Tony Boselli has been hired as the club’s executive vice president of football operations.

“Few people have better relationships throughout the NFL, know the game, and understand the value of strong team identity and culture as well as Tony Boselli,” team owner Shad Khan said in a statement. “Tony has a wealth of football acumen that we respect and need, and his counsel will be tremendously valuable to me and our football leadership team during this current rebirth and for many seasons to come.”

Boselli, new head coach Liam Coen, and the team’s new General Manager will all report directly to Khan.

According to the team’s release Boselli, Coen, and the new G.M. will “form a football leadership unit that will collaborate and align on all major football decisions, develop a long-term strategy for sustainable on-field success, and provide counsel to the team owner.”

Boselli will be a liaison between the club’s football operations and the business side, while also heading the many logistical elements of Jacksonville’s football side.

“My passion for this team, these fans and this city has defined my football life, to the point it is now engrained in my family’s legacy,” Boselli said in a statement. “Today, that relationship has evolved to include this exciting opportunity, and I find my emotions remarkably similar to what I felt upon being drafted as a Jacksonville Jaguar in 1995.

“I am so excited and deeply humbled to work with and alongside Shad Khan, the Khan Family, Liam Coen, our new general manager and the entire Jaguars front office. We will come together to build a lasting foundation and winning tradition that Jaguars fans will be proud of.”

Boselli was a three-time, first-team All-Pro for the Jaguars and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2022.