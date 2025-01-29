 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_superbowllixstorylinesv2_250130.jpg
PFT Draft: Super Bowl LIX top storylines
nbc_pft_sbinjury_250130.jpg
Unpacking injury reports for Chiefs, Eagles
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250130.jpg
Cowboys need to pay Parsons to get fans excited

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_superbowllixstorylinesv2_250130.jpg
PFT Draft: Super Bowl LIX top storylines
nbc_pft_sbinjury_250130.jpg
Unpacking injury reports for Chiefs, Eagles
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250130.jpg
Cowboys need to pay Parsons to get fans excited

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaguars interview Nate Scheelhaase for offensive coordinator

  
Published January 29, 2025 06:04 AM

Rams assistant coach Nate Scheelhaase is continuing to get consideration for a step up to offensive coordinator.

The Jaguars announced that they completed an interview with Scheelhaase to work as their offensive coordinator under new head coach Liam Coen. That comes after the Buccaneers interviewed Scheelhaase to replace Coen as their offensive coordinator.

Scheelhaase has spent one year on the Rams’ staff, with the title of offensive assistant and passing game specialist. Prior to that he was the offensive coordinator at Iowa State, and he started his coaching career at Illinois, where he was a second-team All-Big Ten quarterback in 2013.

The 34-year-old Scheelhaase has had a reputation as a smart football mind since his college playing days, when he had wide latitude to call plays at the line for Illinois. A year working for Sean McVay in Los Angeles has only bolstered his reputation, and it appears to be only a matter of time before he’s an offensive coordinator in the NFL.