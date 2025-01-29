Jaguars interview Nate Scheelhaase for offensive coordinator

Rams assistant coach Nate Scheelhaase is continuing to get consideration for a step up to offensive coordinator.

The Jaguars announced that they completed an interview with Scheelhaase to work as their offensive coordinator under new head coach Liam Coen. That comes after the Buccaneers interviewed Scheelhaase to replace Coen as their offensive coordinator.

Scheelhaase has spent one year on the Rams’ staff, with the title of offensive assistant and passing game specialist. Prior to that he was the offensive coordinator at Iowa State, and he started his coaching career at Illinois, where he was a second-team All-Big Ten quarterback in 2013.

The 34-year-old Scheelhaase has had a reputation as a smart football mind since his college playing days, when he had wide latitude to call plays at the line for Illinois. A year working for Sean McVay in Los Angeles has only bolstered his reputation, and it appears to be only a matter of time before he’s an offensive coordinator in the NFL.