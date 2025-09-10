 Skip navigation
Jaguars LB Foyesade Oluokun named AFC defensive player of the week

  
Published September 10, 2025 12:15 PM

Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun had a big day to help Jacksonville defeat Carolina to open the 2025 season.

He’s now been named AFC defensive player of the week.

Oluokun recorded 10 total tackles, a forced fumble, and an interception in the 26-10 victory.

He was the only player in the league to force multiple turnovers in Week 1.

This is Oluokun’s third career player of the week award — his first with Jacksonville. He previously won two with Atlanta.