Jaguars lead Dolphins 17-7 at halftime

The Jaguars didn’t get off to a good start offensively, but they’ve been in control ever since to build a 17-7 lead over the Dolphins at halftime.

Running back Travis Etienne got the scoring started with a 1-yard touchdown run after Jalen Ramsey’s defensive pass interference penalty put the club just outside the goal line. Then in the second quarter, Lawrence hit rookie Brian Thomas Jr. for a 14-yard touchdown — the first score of his career.

That gave the Jaguars a 14-0 lead.

The Dolphins seemed out of sync offensively for much of the first half, failing on a pair of fourth-down attempts. But the club got things going on its final possession of the second quarter, with De’Von Achane punching it in from 1-yard out to get the Dolphins on the board.

With just over a minute left in the half, the Jaguars were able to get down the field to score a field goal as time expired, putting the club up by 10.

Lawrence is 9-of-14 passing for 125 yards with a touchdown. Thomas leads with four catches for 47 yards. Tank Bigsby has four carries for 31 yards while Etienne has been limited to 11 yards on seven carries.

Tagovailoa is 11-of-21 for 131 yards. He’s also rushed for 11 yards, a figure which leads the Dolphins. Achane leads with four catches for 60 yards. The Jags have limited Tyreek Hill — who was detained for a traffic violation before Sunday’s game — to four catches for 32 yards.

The Jaguars will have a chance to double up, as they’ll receive the second-half kickoff.