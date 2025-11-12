 Skip navigation
Jaguars open Brenton Strange’s 21-day practice window

  
Published November 12, 2025 11:02 AM

The Jaguars are getting one of their key offensive players back on the field this week.

Jacksonville announced on Wednesday morning that the club is opening tight end Brenton Strange’s 21-day practice window as he returns from injured reserve.

Strange has been sidelined by a quad injury and has not played since Jacksonville’s Oct. 6 victory over Kansas City.

A second-round pick in 2023, Strange has 20 receptions for 204 yards so far this season. He has started all five games played in 2025.

Last season, Strange caught 40 passes for 411 yards with two TDs.