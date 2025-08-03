 Skip navigation
Jaguars place OL Dennis Daley on reserve/retired list

  
Published August 3, 2025 08:35 AM

Veteran offensive tackle Dennis Daley is pulling the plug on his bid to make the Jaguars’ 53-man roster.

The Jaguars announced that they placed Daley on the reserve/retired list on Sunday morning. They did not immediately fill the open spot.

Daley signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad last December and then signed a reserve contract with the team in January. The 2019 sixth-round pick by the Panthers started 21 of the 34 games he played in three seasons with Carolina. He started 15 games for the Titans in 2022 and appeared in three games for the Cardinals in 2023.

Fred Johnson, Javon Foster, and Cole Van Lanen are remaining depth options at tackle for the Jaguars. Walker Little and Anton Harrison are set to be the team’s starters.