Jaguars re-sign Jeremiah Ledbetter

Defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter will be staying in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars announced that they have re-signed Ledbetter on Friday. No terms of the new deal were announced.

Ledbetter signed to the team’s practice squad in 2021 and played one game in 2022 before appearing in every game for the team last season. He made two starts and finished the season with 24 tackles, a forced fumble, and a pass defensed.

Ledbetter entered the league as a 2017 sixth-round pick by the Lions. He played 16 games for them and then moved on to play four games with the Bucs before making his way to Jacksonville.

The Jaguars have also re-signed guard Ezra Cleveland and safety Daniel Thomas this week.