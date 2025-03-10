 Skip navigation
Jaguars reach agreements with S Eric Murray, TE Hunter Long

  
Published March 10, 2025 02:49 PM

The Jaguars have agreed to terms with free agent safety Eric Murray.

NFL Media reports that Murray will sign a three-year, $22.5 million deal with $12 million guaranteed.

Murray, 31, spent the past five seasons in Houston, where he played 70 games with 43 starts. He started 14 of the 17 games played in 2024, totaling 75 tackles, one interception, 10 pass breakups and one sack.

He spent his first three seasons in Kansas City after the Chiefs made him a fourth-round pick in 2016. He was in Cleveland in 2019 before joining the Texans.

The Jaguars also reached agreement with tight end Hunter Long, Michael DiRocco of ESPN reports. The deal is two years with a base of $5 million and a max of $6 million.

He reunites with General Manager James Gladstone.

Long was with the Rams the past two seasons after two seasons with the Dolphins, who drafted him in the third round in 2021.

The Jaguars previously reached agreements with tight end Johnny Mundt, cornerback Jourdan Lewis and quarterback Nick Mullens.