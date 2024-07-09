Jaguars S Andre Cisco: Wide receiver quality is biggest difference in AFC South this season

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_jimtrotter_240708.jpg
Trotter’s lawsuit against the NFL ‘goes forward’
nbc_pftpm_offseasonhardknocks_240708.jpg
NYG Hard Knocks gives fans treasure trove of info
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240708.jpg
Fans should be interested in Sunday Ticket trial

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_jimtrotter_240708.jpg
Trotter’s lawsuit against the NFL ‘goes forward’
nbc_pftpm_offseasonhardknocks_240708.jpg
NYG Hard Knocks gives fans treasure trove of info
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240708.jpg
Fans should be interested in Sunday Ticket trial

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaguars S Andre Cisco: Wide receiver quality is biggest difference in AFC South this season

  
Published July 9, 2024 02:04 PM

One of the biggest moves in the AFC South this offseason saw wide receiver Calvin Ridley leave the Jaguars to sign with the Titans in a move that his former teammate Andre Cisco said was indicative of a trend in the division this offseason.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, the Jaguars safety mentioned Ridley’s move, the Colts drafting Adonai Mitchell in the second round and the Texans adding Stefon Diggs as examples of a jump in the receiving talent in an AFC South — the Titans also signed Tyler Boyd — that already included the likes of Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, DeAndre Hopkins, Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Robert Woods.

“The biggest difference I see is the quality of receivers in the division,” Cisco said. “I think the receivers have taken a huge jump from what the past two years have been in the division. Obviously, Rid going to Tennessee. I know the Colts drafted a kid from Texas. The Texans already were really good at receiver but then they add Stefon Diggs. The quality of receiver has taken a step forward. I think quarterbacks in the NFL, you’re not really gonna play too many duds, so for me, it’s kind of a regular day in the office in regards to who we’re playing. But the receivers could definitely make a big difference.”

Cisco’s attention is naturally on the players he’s going to be trying to stop, but the Jags were also part of the rising tide at the position. They signed Gabe Davis and drafted Brian Thomas Jr. in the first round to join Christian Kirk as their top three wideouts.