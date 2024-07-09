Jaguars S Andre Cisco: Wide receiver quality is biggest difference in AFC South this season

One of the biggest moves in the AFC South this offseason saw wide receiver Calvin Ridley leave the Jaguars to sign with the Titans in a move that his former teammate Andre Cisco said was indicative of a trend in the division this offseason.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, the Jaguars safety mentioned Ridley’s move, the Colts drafting Adonai Mitchell in the second round and the Texans adding Stefon Diggs as examples of a jump in the receiving talent in an AFC South — the Titans also signed Tyler Boyd — that already included the likes of Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, DeAndre Hopkins, Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Robert Woods.

“The biggest difference I see is the quality of receivers in the division,” Cisco said. “I think the receivers have taken a huge jump from what the past two years have been in the division. Obviously, Rid going to Tennessee. I know the Colts drafted a kid from Texas. The Texans already were really good at receiver but then they add Stefon Diggs. The quality of receiver has taken a step forward. I think quarterbacks in the NFL, you’re not really gonna play too many duds, so for me, it’s kind of a regular day in the office in regards to who we’re playing. But the receivers could definitely make a big difference.”

Cisco’s attention is naturally on the players he’s going to be trying to stop, but the Jags were also part of the rising tide at the position. They signed Gabe Davis and drafted Brian Thomas Jr. in the first round to join Christian Kirk as their top three wideouts.