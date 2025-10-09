 Skip navigation
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Jaguars send CB Tyson Campbell to Browns for CB Greg Newsome

  
Published October 8, 2025 10:24 PM

The Jaguars and Browns have agreed to a swap of cornerbacks and draft picks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Jaguars get Greg Newsome and the Jets’ 2026 sixth-round pick from the Browns. The Browns get Tyson Campbell and the Eagles’ 2026 seventh-round pick from the Jaguars.

The Jaguars signed Campbell to a four-year, $76.5 million extension that included $53.4 million guaranteed in July 2024. Newsome, the 26th overall pick in the 2021 draft, is in the final year of a contract that pays him $13.38 million this season on his fifth-year option.

Newsome, 25, has 23 tackles and three pass breakups this season and 178 tackles, three interceptions and 37 pass breakups in his career.

Campbell, 25, was a second-round pick of the Jaguars in 2021. He has 34 tackles, six pass breakups and a forced fumble this season and 296 tackles, six interceptions and 42 pass breakups in his career.

Neither player has earned Pro Bowl honors.