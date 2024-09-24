Jaguars’ short week got a little shorter last night

The Jaguars already had a short week between a Monday night road game at Buffalo and a Sunday early-afternoon game at Houston.

It got even shorter after last night’s 47-10 blowout loss to the Bills.

As noted by Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the team plane had mechanical issues. Takeoff was delayed until after 1:00 a.m. ET.

The Jaguars have plenty of work to do, and not much time to do it. They need to figure out what went wrong last night, how to address those issues on the fly, and how to prepare to face a Texans team that will be trying to turn the page on a 34-7 loss at Minnesota.

The difference is that the Texans had an extra day to prepare. And they don’t have to travel for the Week 4 game.

Sunday’s game becomes critical for the Jaguars, and particularly for coach Doug Pederson. With another loss, and given the things owner Shad Khan said about the 2024 Jaguars less than a month ago, a coaching change could happen, as soon as next Monday.