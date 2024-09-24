 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hamlin_240924.jpg
Hamlin earns first career interception on MNF
nbc_pft_joshallen_240924.jpg
Allen stresses benefit of spreading ball around
nbc_pft_billsdismantle_240924.jpg
Bills pull off ‘complete dismantling’ of the Jags

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hamlin_240924.jpg
Hamlin earns first career interception on MNF
nbc_pft_joshallen_240924.jpg
Allen stresses benefit of spreading ball around
nbc_pft_billsdismantle_240924.jpg
Bills pull off ‘complete dismantling’ of the Jags

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaguars’ short week got a little shorter last night

  
Published September 24, 2024 09:40 AM

The Jaguars already had a short week between a Monday night road game at Buffalo and a Sunday early-afternoon game at Houston.

It got even shorter after last night’s 47-10 blowout loss to the Bills.

As noted by Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the team plane had mechanical issues. Takeoff was delayed until after 1:00 a.m. ET.

The Jaguars have plenty of work to do, and not much time to do it. They need to figure out what went wrong last night, how to address those issues on the fly, and how to prepare to face a Texans team that will be trying to turn the page on a 34-7 loss at Minnesota.

The difference is that the Texans had an extra day to prepare. And they don’t have to travel for the Week 4 game.

Sunday’s game becomes critical for the Jaguars, and particularly for coach Doug Pederson. With another loss, and given the things owner Shad Khan said about the 2024 Jaguars less than a month ago, a coaching change could happen, as soon as next Monday.