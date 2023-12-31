Jaguars shut down Bryce Young, Panthers in 26-0 win

The Jaguars didn’t have quarterback Trevor Lawrence against the Panthers on Sunday, but their defense made sure that his absence didn’t lead to another loss.

Josh Allen had three sacks and Travon Walker had a pair as the Jaguars totally overwhelmed quarterback Bryce Young and the rest of the Panthers. The 26-0 win ended a four-game Jaguars losing streak and leaves them a step closer to winning the AFC South.

Wins by the Colts and Texans kept them from finishing the job this week, but they will sew up the crown with a win over the Titans next Sunday.

It remains to be seen if Lawrence will return from the AC joint sprain in his right shoulder for that contest, but having running back Travis Etienne will help in any circumstances. Etienne ran 15 times for 102 yards and two touchdowns while backup quarterback C.J. Beathard went 17-of-24 for 178 yards in his first start as a Jaguar.

Young was coming off the best game of his rookie season, but he was 19-of-32 for 112 yards and an interception this Sunday. They only managed 124 total yards of offense as their running game also failed to get going on a bad day across the board for the Carolina offense.

He will have one more chance to take the field against the Buccaneers next Sunday and then a crucial offseason will begin for a Panthers team that will be hiring a new head coach and plotting a new course once Week 18 comes to an end.