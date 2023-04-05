 Skip navigation
Jaguars sign Chandler Brewer

  
Published April 5, 2023 06:07 AM
The Jaguars have made a move to improve their depth up front.

Jacksonville has signed offensive lineman Chandler Brewer, the team announced on Wednesday.

Brewer entered the league in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee, signing with the Rams. He’s been with the organization going between the club’s active roster and practice squad. He elected to opt out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

Brewer, who turns 26 in June, haas appeared in 13 career games with four starts. He played seven games in his rookie year and six in 2022.