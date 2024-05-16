 Skip navigation
Jaguars sign DBs Terrell Edmunds, Tre Flowers

  
Published May 16, 2024 02:43 PM

The Jaguars announced five roster moves Thursday.

They signed defensive backs Terrell Edmunds and Tre Flowers and linebacker Ty Summers. Summers’ agreement previously was reported.

The team waived linebacker Dequan Jackson and waived/injured receiver Wayne Ruby in corresponding moves.

Edmunds, a first-round pick of the Steelers in 2018, played nine games for the Titans and seven for the Eagles last season. Tennessee traded him to Philadelphia on Oct. 23.

In 16 total games last season, Edmunds totaled 48 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and two passes defensed.

Flowers, a fifth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2018, played all 17 games with three starts with the Falcons last season. He totaled 21 tackles and two passes defensed.