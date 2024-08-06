Jaguars sign DT Jonathan Marshall

The Jaguars made the signing of safety Adrian Amos official on Tuesday and they announced a handful of other roster moves as well.

In addition to signing Amos, they have also added defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall to their 90-man roster. They waived defensive tackle Adam Gotsis and cornerback Gregory Junior in corresponding moves.

Junior was waived with an injury designation, so he will revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers.

Marshall was a 2021 Jets sixth-round pick and he had two tackles in four games for the team as a rookie. He also spent time on the Steelers practice squad last season.