Jaguars sign WR Kyric McGowan, place OL Chandler Brewer on IR

The Jaguars signed receiver Kyric McGowan on Friday, the team announced. In a corresponding move, they placed offensive lineman Chandler Brewer on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

McGowan originally signed with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent in 2022. During the 2022 season, he appeared in two games for Washington and spent a majority of the season on their practice squad.

Earlier this week, McGowan participated in Jacksonville’s veteran minicamp on a tryout basis.

Brewer spent time on the Jaguars’ active roster and practice squad last season and saw action in one game, playing three special teams snaps.

Brewer entered the league in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee, signing with the Rams. He elected to opt out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

Brewer, 27, has appeared in 14 career games with four starts.