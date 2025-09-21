Jaguars take a 7-0 lead on Texans

The Texans continue to struggle.

They went three-and-out on their first drive, and Ka’imi Fairbairn missed a 52-yard field goal wide right on their second.

The Jaguars scored on their second possession after Fairbairn’s miss left them with good field position. They went 58 yards in nine plays, with Bhayshul Tuten scoring from the 1.

The Texans nearly made the Jaguars make a fourth-down decision, but on third-and-9 from the Jacksonville 12, Trevor Lawrence threw an incomplete pass out of the end zone. Officials, though, called Derek Stingley for defensive pass interference to set up Tuten’s touchdown.

The Jaguars have outgained the Texans 54 to 27, with Lawrence going 6-of-8 for 50 yards.