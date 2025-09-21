 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Jaguars take a 7-0 lead on Texans

  
Published September 21, 2025 01:38 PM

The Texans continue to struggle.

They went three-and-out on their first drive, and Ka’imi Fairbairn missed a 52-yard field goal wide right on their second.

The Jaguars scored on their second possession after Fairbairn’s miss left them with good field position. They went 58 yards in nine plays, with Bhayshul Tuten scoring from the 1.

The Texans nearly made the Jaguars make a fourth-down decision, but on third-and-9 from the Jacksonville 12, Trevor Lawrence threw an incomplete pass out of the end zone. Officials, though, called Derek Stingley for defensive pass interference to set up Tuten’s touchdown.

The Jaguars have outgained the Texans 54 to 27, with Lawrence going 6-of-8 for 50 yards.