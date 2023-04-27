Jaguars take Anton Harrison at No. 27

The Jaguars used their first-round draft pick to get Trevor Lawrence some extra protection.

With the 27th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Jaguars selected Oklahoma offensive tackle Anton Harrison.

The Jaguars traded down twice before making the pick, first from No. 24 to No. 25 and then from No. 25 to No. 27. Moving down incrementally to pick up extra picks is always a smart move, and the Jaguars have to be pleased with the results.

The 21-year-old Harrison was an All-American last season and had an impressive Scouting Combine. With Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson facing a PED suspension at the beginning of the season, Harrison may need to start from Week One.