Jaguars to hire Fred Walker as an offensive assistant

The Jaguars are continuing to fill out head coach Liam Coen’s first coaching staff in Jacksonville.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that they will hire Fred Walker as an offensive assistant. Walker spent the last three seasons on the Raiders’ staff.

Walker was an offensive assistant for the first two of those seasons and he moved to assistant quarterbacks coach for the 2024 campaign. He worked at the University of Massachusetts, Murray State, and Duke before making his way to Vegas.

Coen plans to call the offensive plays for the Jags and they hired offensive coordinator Grant Udinski last week. Walker will help the two of them build an offense that the Jags hope will lead to more fruitful results than last season.