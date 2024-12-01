Jaguars trail Texans 6-3 with Trevor Lawrence ruled out

The Jaguars have 14 consecutive losses when trailing at halftime. They trail 6-3 today, and if the Jaguars are going to break that streak they will have to do it with Mac Jones at quarterback.

Trevor Lawrence was ruled out with a concussion after a brutal illegal hit by Azeez Al-Shaair, who was ejected. The fights that ensued led to the ejection of Jaguars defensive back Jarrian Jones and an unnecessary roughness penalty on Jaguars tight end Evan Engram.

The Texans have outgained the Jaguars 117 to 100 in an ugly game.

Houston got field goals of 53 and 30 yards from Ka’imi Fairbairn, and Cam Little kicked a 33-yarder with eight seconds remaining in the half to draw Jacksonville within a field goal.

Lawrence, who was playing with a left shoulder injury, went 4-of-10 for 41 yards and an interception. Parker Washington caught two for 36 yards.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is 11-of-17 for 117 yards, with Nico Collins catching five for 75. The Texans have only 24 yards rushing after rushing for 40 last week against the Titans.

Derek Stingley had the pick of Lawrence, returning it 31 yards to set up a field goal.