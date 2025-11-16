Jaguars up 35-6, Trey Lance replaces Justin Herbert for Chargers

The Jaguars blew a 19-point lead in the fourth quarter last Sunday and they’ve given themselves an even bigger cushion this week.

Running back Travis Etienne scored his second touchdown of the game two plays after safety Antonio Johnson picked off Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert near midfield. Johnson ran it back to the Chargers’ 13-yard line and Etienne took care of the rest to make in 35-6 Jaguars with 11:02 left to play.

Herbert, who was shaken up at the end of the first half, came out of the game in favor of Trey Lance on the next Chargers possession. The Chargers have not announced an injury as the reason for the move.

It was the third touchdown of the second half for the Jaguars. The first two drives took 27 plays and the Chargers have run just four offensive snaps since the start of the second half.

That’s a good way to ensure you hold onto a lead and it looks like the Jaguars will be able to celebrate when the final whistle blows this week.