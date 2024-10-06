 Skip navigation
Jaguars use late takeaway to grab 13-10 halftime lead over Colts

  
Published October 6, 2024 02:24 PM

The Colts and Jaguars looked like they were going to go into halftime tied at 10-10. But Jacksonville edge rusher Travon Walker had other plans.

Backup quarterback Joe Flacco dropped back to pass on second-and-10 from the Indianapolis 46 with 15 seconds left in the half and Walker came in for a strip-sack.

Josh Hines-Allen recovered the loose ball, taking it down to the Indianapolis 12-yard line to give the Jags an easy field goal attempt before the break.

Kicker Cam Little nailed the 30-yard field goal to give Jacksonville a 13-10 lead.

Indianapolis is shorthanded with starting quarterback Anthony Richardson, running back Jonathan Taylor, and center Ryan Kelly all inactive due to injury. But Flacco got off to a hot start, going 7-of-7 on the club’s opening possession, ending with a 1-yard touchdown to Michael Pittman on fourth-and-goal.

Jacksonville scored 10 straight points, first with a 23-yard field goal. And then rookie receiver Brian Thomas got loose for an 85-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter, giving Jacksonville a score on a one-play drive.

Colts kicker Matt Gay added a 30-yard field goal late in the second quarter.

The Jaguars had a shot at adding points with a response drive, Gabe Davis fumbled when cornerback Jaylon Jones used a Peanut punch to jar the ball loose after a completion in Indianapolis territory.

However, the Walker strip-sack put the Jags back in position to get points.

Flacco is 17-of-21 for 132 yards with a touchdown. On the other side, quarterback Trevor Lawrence is 15-of-18 for 225 yards with a TD.

The Jaguars will have a chance to double up, as they will receive the second-half kickoff.