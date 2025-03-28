Jaguars waive OL Dieter Eiselen

The Jaguars parted ways with an offensive lineman on Friday.

The team announced that they have waived Dieter Eiselen. Eiselen joined the Jaguars’ practice squad last November and signed a future contract with the team after the end of the season.

Eiselen did not appear in any games for Jacksonville. He played 10 games for the Texans in 2023 and appeared in 14 games for the Bears between 2020 and 2022.

Eiselen was born in South Africa and became the first non-kicker from that country to be active for an NFL game when he made his initial appearance for the Bears.