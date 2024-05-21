 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_canalesprimetime_240521.jpg
Canales believes primetime games must be earned
nbc_pft_rasheerice_240521.jpg
Rice reportedly to participate in Chiefs OTAs
nbc_pft_perrrymanharbaugh_240521.jpg
Perryman: Jim Harbaugh reminds me of Will Ferrell

Other PFT Content

Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo
cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_canalesprimetime_240521.jpg
Canales believes primetime games must be earned
nbc_pft_rasheerice_240521.jpg
Rice reportedly to participate in Chiefs OTAs
nbc_pft_perrrymanharbaugh_240521.jpg
Perryman: Jim Harbaugh reminds me of Will Ferrell

Other PFT Content

Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo
cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaguars will have joint practices with Buccaneers this summer

  
Published May 21, 2024 09:43 AM

Two of the league’s Florida-based teams will hold joint practices during training camp this year.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said during his Monday press conference that Jacksonville will practice with Tampa Bay during the second week of the preseason.

The two teams are scheduled to play in Jacksonville on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Jaguars and Buccaneers played one another in Week 16 of last season. The Bucs defeated the Jags 30-12 in that contest, as quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 283 yards with two touchdowns.