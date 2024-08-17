 Skip navigation
Jahan Dotson: I have to keep building my game, I’m not where I want to be

  
Published August 17, 2024 12:36 PM

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said this week that several of the team’s wide receivers are “right in the middle” of a battle for the No. 2 job on the depth chart behind Terry McLaurin.

A fight for that job might not have been what many envisioned when the Commanders drafted Jahan Dotson in the first round in 2022, but Dotson was selected by a different regime and Quinn put him in the same company as Olamide Zaccheaus, Dyami Brown, and third-round pick Luke McCaffrey when naming the players vying for the role.

That’s not where Dotson wanted to be heading into his third season and he said that his game isn’t where he wants it to be either.

“I am trying to show what I can do every single day,” Dotson said, via Ben Standig of The Athletic.com. “Just be better than I was yesterday. I’m trying to grow every single day that I come out here. Trying to find something to get better at every single day. That’s my overall main focus, just to be better than where I was yesterday. Keep building on my game because I’m not where I want to be. I’m going to keep building every single day to make sure I’m where I want to be.”

With defenses paying close attention to McLaurin, the second receiver in Washington has a chance to be a popular target for Jayden Daniels this season. Dotson has a few weeks to prove he’s the right man for that job.