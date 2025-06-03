 Skip navigation
Jahlani Tavai out until training camp with calf injury

  
When Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai had to exit practice on Monday, reporters noted that it looked like a potentially significant injury.

All things considered, Tavai should be OK sooner than later.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Tavai suffered a calf injury that is expected to keep him out until training camp.

As noted by Mike Reiss of ESPN, Tavai had been in the mix at inside linebacker during the offseason program, though free-agent signee Robert Spillane has been leading the charge.

A Lions second-round pick in 2019, Tavai has spent the last four seasons with the Patriots. He finished 2024 with 115 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, five passes defensed, and a sack. He was on the field for 82 percent of the club’s defensive snaps and 44 percent of special teams snaps.