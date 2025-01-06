 Skip navigation
Jahmyr Gibbs receiving TD gives Lions 17-9 lead

  
Published January 5, 2025 10:41 PM

The Lions have extended their lead over the Vikings late in the third quarter.

Going for it on fourth-and-2 in the red zone, Detroit quarterback Jared Goff hit a wide-open Jahmyr Gibbs over the middle of the field for a 10-yard touchdown to put the Lions up 17-9.

The score capped a 13-play, 70-yard drive that took 7:25 off the clock.

Detroit had a setback with a short pass to Jameson Williams that lost a few yards and then a false start made it second-and-19. But Goff made that up with a 17-yard pass to Sam LaPorta followed by a 12-yard pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown on third-and-2 to move the chains.

Then while Gibbs got stopped 2 yards short of the sticks on third-and-4, Detroit wasted no time in going for it. Gibbs took a few steps out of the backfield and was open over the middle, with Goff connecting with the running back for his fourth receiving touchdown of the season.

On the injury front, Detroit has downgraded defensive lineman Pat O’Connor (calf) to out.