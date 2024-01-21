Jaire Alexander, Dre Greenlaw are active for Packers-49ers tonight

The Packers will have cornerback Jaire Alexander tonight.

He is active despite shoulder and ankle injuries that limited him in Tuesday’s practice and kept him out Thursday and Friday.

Alexander had an interception against the Cowboys last week.

The Packers, though, will play without running back AJ Dillon (thumb/neck). Dillon, who was questionable, will miss his third consecutive game and fourth in the past sixth.

The Packers’ other inactives are receiver Malik Heath, safety Benny Sapp III, linebacker Kingsley Enagbare (knee), linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. and offensive tackle Caleb Jones.

The Packers elevated linebacker Keshawn Banks from the practice squad to the active roster for tonight’s game.

The 49ers will have linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who was questionable with Achilles tendinitis.

Their inactives are quarterback Brandon Allen, linebacker Jalen Graham, offensive lineman Matt Pryor, receiver Ronnie Bell, cornerback Sam Womack, defensive lineman Alex Barrett and defensive lineman T.Y. McGill. Allen will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

The 49ers will see the return of veteran safety and core special teams player George Odum, who was activated from injured reserve. He had a biceps injury that landed him on IR.

They placed defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell on season-ending injured reserve to make room for Odum.