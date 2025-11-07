Jaire Alexander: I have no doubt I can still play at a high level

It’s been a while since cornerback Jaire Alexander has appeared in a game, but the veteran’s belief in his ability to play at a high level hasn’t been shaken by his time on the bench.

Alexander struggled with injuries in his final years with the Packers and moving to the Ravens as a free agent this offseason did not result in a return to form. Alexander only played in two games and his last appearance came on October 5, so this week’s trade to the Eagles elicited less fanfare than some of the other moves around the league.

Alexander said at a Thursday press conference that he feels great physically and that the Ravens’ desire to see “some younger guys” on the field led to him losing playing time. He said he hopes to prove to Eagles fans and himself that it wasn’t because he lost any of his skills.

“That’d be nice, man,” Alexander said. “But I’m more into proving to myself that I can be where I know I can be. . . . I don’t have any doubts.”

It’s not clear what role Alexander will play this week, but having a hand in beating his former Packers teammates on Monday night would be a nice way to kick off the next chapter of Alexander’s career.