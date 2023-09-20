Jake Camarda named NFC special teams player of the week

Buccaneers punter Jake Camarda has been named NFC special teams player of the week.

Camarda punted four times during the Buccaneers’ Week 2 victory over the Bears, with three of them downed inside the 20.

Camarda averaged 52.8 yards per punt with a long of 72 yards.

Though he’s the Bucs’ punter, Camarda also handles kickoffs and sent all five for touchbacks on Sunday.

Through two weeks, Camarda is averaging 53.8 yards per punt with a net average of 46.5. Five of his 10 punts have been downed inside the 20-yard line.