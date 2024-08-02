Jake Haener set to have skin cancer procedure Monday

Saints quarterback Jake Haener has been practicing since getting diagnosed with skin cancer recently, but he is set to miss a day next week.

Head coach Dennis Allen told reporters at a Friday press conference that Haener is expected to have a procedure on Monday. Haener said last month that he was hoping to have the procedure after the preseason, but that he would see doctors this week to determine the best course of action.

Allen said Haener is expected to miss one day of practice before rejoining the team in Irvine, California on Wednesday.

Haener and fifth-round pick Spencer Rattler are competing to back up Derek Carr this season. Nathan Peterman was also on the roster before being released on Friday.