Jake Hanson passes physical, activated from active/PUP

  
Published July 22, 2023 07:00 PM

Offensive lineman Jake Hanson’s stay on the active/physically unable to perform list was a short one. The Packers activated Hanson from the list Saturday, a day after he went onto the list.

Hanson passed his physical, clearing him to practice.

He appeared in six games with one start last season, seeing action on 69 offensive snaps and 19 on special teams. The Packers placed Hanson on injured reserve with a biceps injury Oct. 22.

Hanson could back up center Josh Myers.