Jake Matthews, Darnell Mooney questionable to play for the Falcons

We’ll have to wait until Sunday to find out if Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews will extend his streak of consecutive starts to 184 games.

Matthews hurt his ankle in last Monday’s win over the Bills and he has been listed as questionable to play against the 49ers. Michael Jerrell stepped in at left tackle after the injury.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney is also set to be a game-time decision on Sunday night. Mooney did not play in Week 6 due to a hamstring injury.

Tight end Feleipe Franks (calf) and defensive line Ta’Quon Graham (calf) are also listed as questionable.

The Falcons will not have edge rusher Jalon Walker (groin), cornerback Clark Phillips (triceps, illness), safety Jordan Fuller (knee), cornerback Billy Bowman (hamstring), and wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (non injury related). All five players have been ruled out.

