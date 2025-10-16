Jake Matthews out of Falcons’ practice; Darnell Mooney returns

Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews has started 183 consecutive games. The 184th in a row is in doubt.

Coach Raheem Morris called Matthews day-to-day on Tuesday.

The 12-year veteran, though, was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday’s practice.

“He’s got a lot of pride in [the streak],” right guard Chris Lindstrom said, via Josh Kendall of TheAthletic.com. “I’ve seen him overcome so many things in our seven years together. He’s attacking it like he attacks everything.”

Matthews, who left Monday night’s game before halftime with an ankle injury and did not return, has the longest active streak of starts in the NFL. It’s the longest start streak in team history.

The Falcons also practiced without rookie nickel Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring), rookie edge rusher Jalon Walker (groin), edge rusher Leonard Floyd (illness) and cornerback Clark Phillips III (triceps/illness).

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney (hamstring) and tight end Feleipe Franks (calf) were limited participants.

It marked Mooney’s first practice since he was injured in Week 4. He has seven catches for 79 yards in three games, having missed the season opener with a shoulder injury.