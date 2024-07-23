 Skip navigation
Jakeem Grant among receivers/returners trying out with the Giants

  
Published July 23, 2024 05:11 AM

Jakeem Grant was among a group of wide receivers and returners the Giants worked out on Monday.

The Giants’ receivers were worked out with special teams in mind, according to Art Stapleton of the Bergen Record. Grant has four career punt return touchdowns and two career kickoff return touchdowns, and the new kickoff rule has NFL teams increasingly seeing value in players with big-play ability in the return game.

The Giants also worked out receivers Byron Pringle, T.J. Luther and Lincoln Victor. Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano was brought in for a workout primarily to throw to the receivers.

Originally a sixth-round pick of the Dolphins in 2016, Grant spent six seasons in Miami and was a Pro Bowl returner in 2021. He also played briefly for the Bears and has 100 catches in his career.

Grant hasn’t played in the regular season since 2021. He suffered a torn Achilles tendon in training camp with the Browns in 2022 and suffered a torn patellar tendon in the preseason with the Browns in 2023.